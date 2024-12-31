BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BT Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.47. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

