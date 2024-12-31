Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 151,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DGHI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 43,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,121. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digihost Technology
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.