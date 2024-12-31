Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 151,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digihost Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Digihost Technology worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 43,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,121. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

