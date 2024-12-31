GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $17.74. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 329,496 shares.
Specifically, insider Marshall Bernes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,500. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The firm has a market cap of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
