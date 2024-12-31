BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.8 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$7.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.37.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

