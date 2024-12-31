BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.8 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$7.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.37.
About BOC Aviation
