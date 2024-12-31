Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EFOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 3,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

