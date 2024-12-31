uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 29630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

uniQure Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in uniQure by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

