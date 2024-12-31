Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,964,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,722,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,216.0 days.
Resona Trading Up 11.0 %
RSNHF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Resona has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.98.
