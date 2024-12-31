Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,964,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,722,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,216.0 days.

Resona Trading Up 11.0 %

RSNHF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Resona has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

