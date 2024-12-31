Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 128,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,002. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.