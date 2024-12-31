Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

