Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,063,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 1,829,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,438. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

