Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 1256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,356.93. This represents a 23.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,834.64. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,519. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Xometry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

