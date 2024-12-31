Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Knowles Trading Up 0.6 %
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $370,164.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,066.28. The trade was a 24.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,993,127.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,576,848.04. This represents a 16.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,541 shares of company stock worth $3,436,500. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 114.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
