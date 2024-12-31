Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Everi Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,507,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at $24,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Everi by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,662,000. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,806,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

