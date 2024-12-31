Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $26.17 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

