Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

