Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Grows By 20.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,683,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 7,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,202.4 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
