Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Grows By 20.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,683,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 7,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,202.4 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

