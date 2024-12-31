D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 780.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

SIEVF stock remained flat at $164.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of $163.65 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.