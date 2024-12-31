D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 780.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
SIEVF stock remained flat at $164.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of $163.65 and a 1-year high of $251.00.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
