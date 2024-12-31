Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.0 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $195.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
