Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $195.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.