Can-Fite BioPharma’s (CANF) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of CANF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,845. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

