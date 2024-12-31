BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BKN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

