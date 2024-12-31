IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of IHI stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. IHI has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $15.76.
About IHI
