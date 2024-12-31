Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €11.51 ($11.99), for a total value of €89,156.46 ($92,871.31). Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €318,481.70 ($331,751.77). The trade was a 21.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.04 ($13.58), for a total value of €2,934,000.00 ($3,056,250.00). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €12,456,433.92 ($12,975,452). This trade represents a 19.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €9.90 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.74. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €5.66 ($5.90) and a twelve month high of €18.35 ($19.11).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

