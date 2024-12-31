DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DigiAsia Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of FAAS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
