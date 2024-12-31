DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DigiAsia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FAAS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

