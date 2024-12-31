Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

BLBX stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

