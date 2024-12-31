Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
The firm has a market cap of £311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.
In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,094.10). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
