1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 1.4 %

DIBS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.94. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 12,002 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $47,287.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159.38. The trade was a 49.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,088 shares of company stock worth $61,175. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

