FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

