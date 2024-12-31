Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.13. The company has a market capitalization of £74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.19. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

