Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Panmure Gordon in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.
Cake Box Price Performance
LON:CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.13. The company has a market capitalization of £74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.19. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.51).
About Cake Box
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Joby Aviation: A Small-Cap Stock on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.