Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broadwind Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 65.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

