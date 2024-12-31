Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hitachi Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

