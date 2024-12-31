Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 12,660,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 36.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

