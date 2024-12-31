Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

