Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrada Financial
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Joby Aviation: A Small-Cap Stock on the Rise
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.