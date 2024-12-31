Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

