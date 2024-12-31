Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
SGMO stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
