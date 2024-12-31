ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $14,006.15 and approximately $0.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000014 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.