TotalEnergies SE Announces Dividend of €0.79 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.82) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:TTE opened at GBX 53.23 ($0.67) on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of GBX 49.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.50 ($0.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
