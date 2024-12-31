HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Price Performance
HCB Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. HCB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.
HCB Financial Company Profile
