Murray International Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Murray International Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 257.65 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murray International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.87 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.20.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

