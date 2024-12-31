Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 23rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Village Super Market Stock Up 0.1 %
Village Super Market stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.24 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
