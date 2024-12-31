Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 23rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.1 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.24 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 4,800 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,830. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,933 shares of company stock worth $330,872. 56.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

