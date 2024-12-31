Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,344 ($16.86) and last traded at GBX 1,344 ($16.86), with a volume of 76507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($16.75).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 4,245.28%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

