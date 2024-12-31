Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading 10.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 321,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 51,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

Feedback Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.44.

Insider Activity at Feedback

In other news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,077.04). 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

