Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). 5,220,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,094.10). 24.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

