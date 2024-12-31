Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 480,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 124,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Digitalbox Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

