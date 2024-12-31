CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.86). Approximately 203,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 872,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.81).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
In other news, insider Ann Cairns acquired 400,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £292,000 ($366,373.90). Also, insider Susanne Chishti purchased 96,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £69,743.52 ($87,507.55). Corporate insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
