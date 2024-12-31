EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 4,505,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,442,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

