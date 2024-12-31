Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.