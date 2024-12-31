CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 58.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.59. CureVac has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

