Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). 5,220,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.82.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,094.10). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.