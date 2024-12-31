iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.88.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
