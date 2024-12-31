Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 477,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

