Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bumble Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup raised their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

